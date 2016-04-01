Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
UC Davis
UC Davis Chancellor Formally Installed in Investiture Ceremony
UC Davis Rallies in Support of Academics Affected by Travel Ban
UC Davis Police Search Campus for Person Dressed as Clown
UC Davis Football Player Arrested, Suspended from Team
UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi Stepping Down
More UC Davis Headlines
Ex-UC Davis Football Player Accused in Las Vegas Beating
Two UC Davis Firefighters Injured at House Fire
UC Davis Staff Sent to Switzerland to Learn Image-Boosting
Bernie Sanders to Speak in Davis
UC Davis Insists Chancellor Katehi Has Not Resigned Despite Rumors
Student Committee Calls for Katehi Resignation
Search for UC Davis Athletic Director Almost Over Amid Katehi Controversy
UC Student Association Calls for Chancellor Katehi to Step Down During Annual Lobby Day
UC Davis Chancellor Questioned by California Lawmakers
Video
Hundreds of UC Davis Students Stage Walkout, Call for Chancellor’s Resignation