Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
Viral
‘It Got Grandma!’ Chimp at Michigan Zoo Flings Poop, Hits Woman on Nose
West Sacramento Girl’s Mission for Universal Kindness Goes Viral
Philando Castile and the Power of Facebook Live
Hundreds Turn Out to Support “Sad Papaw” at Cookout
Sweet Photo of Girls Holding Hands During Nap Time Goes Viral
More Viral Headlines
Bruce Springsteen Writes Tardy Note for 9-Year-Old Fan Out Late at Concert
Mom Credits Dog with Saving Sleeping Boy with Type 1 Diabetes; Post Goes Viral
Viral Photo Shows Whole Foods Selling Peeled Oranges in Plastic Containers, Company Apologizes
That 50 Percent Off Lowe’s Coupon Going Viral on Facebook is Fake
Burger King Employee Says Story of Him Quitting, Stealing Chicken Nuggets Was a Hoax
Petition Demands Expulsion of 6 Arizona Students Wearing T-Shirt Spelling Out the ‘N’ Word
VIDEO: Toddler Baller’s Amazing Basketball Skills
‘Miracle Cat’ Returns from the Grave
Must See: Teacher, Students Create Viral ‘Uptown Funk’ Video
VIDEO: Cute Baby Announcement Captures New Father’s Emotional Reaction