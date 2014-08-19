Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
Woodland
Woodland Police K9 Recovering After Surgery
Woodland Adjusts Watering Rules for Parks
Deadly Truck Crash Closes Highway 16 West of Woodland
Iconic Woodland Drug Store a Repeated Victim of Burglary
Woodland’s MRAP Gets a Makeover, New Name
More Woodland Headlines
Police: Woodland Church Musician Secretly Filmed Women in Bathroom
MRAP Comes to Woodland, to Mixed Reactions
Tax Trouble Closes Three Area Sonic Restaurants
Woodland Schools Vandalized 3 Times in 48 Hours
1 Dead in Woodland Highway Accident
Dozens of Cats Found inside Woodland Bedroom, Animal Cruelty Investigation Underway
CHP Officer Facing Domestic Abuse Allegations
Investigators Release New Details on Deadly Woodland Police Shooting
Demonstrators Protest Police Shooting in Woodland
Witnesses Say Man Shot By Woodland Police Had Mental Issues