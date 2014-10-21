Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Wuhan offers sign of hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX40 News in the morning
World Series
Cubs World Series Gear Helps Homeless Veterans Get Back on Their Feet
Giants Victory Parade 2014, What You Need to Know
Giants Win World Series after Tense Game 7
Video
Mutual Respect Unites Giants, Royals
World Series: Giants Fan Buys Kansas City Flight Before Ticket
More World Series Headlines
Recap: Bumgarner Goes the Distance, Giants Defeat Royals 5-0
World Series Game 3: Gary Gelfand Catches up with the Fans
Gary By The Bay
VIDEO: Even Royals Fans Don’t Know What Team is Named For
Video
FOX’s Coolest World Series Camera is in the Dirt
Fans Fit World Series into Busy Lives
Oakdale Man Catches Ishikawa Homer, Leaves Game with Incredible Story
Video
Giants Walkoff to World Series
Video