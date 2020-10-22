Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Conversations for Change
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Bucs-Raiders game moved from prime time after COVID-19 test
Target to offer shopping reservations to beat the holiday crowds
California Automobile Museum in reopens to the public
Interview: Deadline for Sacramento COVID-19 rental assistance extended
Video
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Protected: test
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
D
H
M
S
Sponsored By:
The final Biden-Trump presidential debate: What to know, how to watch
Video
5 questions we have ahead of Thursday’s final Trump-Biden debate
California poll: Voters split on Prop 15, Biden leads Trump by double digits
New Biden ad featuring Sam Elliott takes off on Twitter
Video
From muted mics to topics chosen, here’s what you need to know about the final Trump-Biden debate
President Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania, Biden prepares for final debate
Video
Two weeks away: These are the key dates heading to Election Day
Local election officials warn of delays in voting results across California
Video
Interview with Secretary of State Alex Padilla ahead of Election Day
Video
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Trending
I-80 closed in both directions near Newcastle due to downed power lines, fire
Video
Man involved in fight at Rocklin Starbucks dies days later
89-year-old: Military veteran, Air Force One crew chief and competitive water-skier
Video
Interview: Deadline for Sacramento COVID-19 rental assistance extended
Video
‘You’re discrediting yourself’: Trump posts unedited ’60 Minutes’ interview before it airs
Home invasion investigation leads to drug bust in Stockton