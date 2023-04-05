A co-founder of the payment service Cash App was killed on Tuesday in a stabbing in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a release that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 2:35 a.m. and found a 43-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers gave aid to the man and called medics to the scene, but he died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The release states that the police department’s homicide detail is investigating the attack, and no arrests have been made yet.

The department did not name the individual killed, but multiple local outlets identified him as Bob Lee, a co-founder of Cash App and the chief product officer for MobileCoin.

Josh Goldbard, the founder and CEO of MobileCoin, said in a statement on the company’s website that Lee is survived by a “loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators.”

He said Lee had a nickname of “Crazy Bob” from his time playing water polo, but the name worked for how he lived his life.

“He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself,” Goldbard said. “He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world.”

He added Lee made “large contributions” to Android at Google and served as the first chief technology officer at Block, formerly known as Square, which works with sellers to operate their business and expand their reach.

Goldbard said Lee first began working at MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and adviser because he believed in the idea of privacy in commerce. He said Lee helped launch Moby to provide consumers with a digital wallet they can use to make private payments.

“Bob believed in the dignity of privacy. He wanted a world where you and I could transact free from the prying eyes of predatory corporations and criminals. We are grateful for and humbled by all he has done for us and to grow MobileCoin’s vision,” Goldbard said.