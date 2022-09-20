FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours.

California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic.

In the first incident, Caltrans said two semi-trucks jackknifed just after 6 a.m. Monday morning and blocked both eastbound lanes. Traffic was turned around near Boca until the road was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, CHP Truckee said both east and westbound lanes were blocked by a jackknifed semi-truck.

After all lanes reopened 2 hours later, CHP Truckee warned drivers to be cautious driving in wet weather conditions.

“It’s still raining heavy in the area,” CHP Truckee tweeted. “Make sure to slow down and increase your flowing distance.”