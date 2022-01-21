All southbound Highway 99 lanes closed near 12th Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All southbound Highway 99 lanes near 12th Avenue are closed due to a crash.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver, and at least one person was hospitalized, officials reported.

Crews are working to clear the scene and detour commuters. People stuck in the backup could be seen exiting their vehicles to stretch.

Highway 50 is also backed up due to the crash.

The California Highway Patrol said the closure is expected to last for about an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.