(KTXL) — A scheduled traffic lane split by Caltrans, as a part of the Fix50 project, is starting on Saturday and could last months, according to the agency.

Caltrans’ lane split will include the Watt Avenue exit to the 65th Street exit. The lane split that is currently in place along downtown and midtown will remain unchanged.

According to the transportation department, drivers can expect to see signs leading up to the split that will direct traffic.

Signs will say the following:

Motorists on westbound US 50 driving toward downtown Sacramento will minimize traffic delays if they stay in the left two inside bypass lanes at the traffic split.

Motorists on westbound US 50 exiting Howe Avenue/Sacramento State University must stay in the outside two right lanes at the traffic split.

Construction will take place during morning and night shifts, so drivers can expect to be asked to practice precaution while driving through the construction-designated areas.

The department also announced that the assorted lane and ramp closures listed below are planned to begin along US-50 on Tuesday evening.

Eastbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes from Howe Avenue to Watt Avenue (8 PM – 5 AM; #2 open until 9 PM)

Eastbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes from 65th Street to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes from 65 th Street to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM)

Street to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM) Westbound inside (#1 and #2) lanes from 65 th Street to Stockton Boulevard (9 PM – 5 AM)

Street to Stockton Boulevard (9 PM – 5 AM) Westbound #1, #2, and #3 lanes from 26 th Street to 5 th Street [left side of first split] (10 PM – 5 AM)

Street to 5 Street [left side of first split] (10 PM – 5 AM) Connector from westbound US-50 to SB-99 (11 PM – 5 AM)

Offramp from westbound US-50 to Stockton Boulevard (9 PM – 5 AM)

Offramp from westbound US-50 to 26 th Street (9 PM – 5 AM)

Street (9 PM – 5 AM) Offramp from westbound US-50 to 16 th Street (9 PM – 5 AM)

Street (9 PM – 5 AM) Onramp from 15th Street to westbound US-50 (9 PM – 5 AM)

Nearby residents can expect loud construction noise as nightly work is underway.