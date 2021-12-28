Caltrans: Highway 99 in Lodi to close overnight Wednesday

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 99 in Lodi will be fully closed overnight Wednesday as crews work to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing, Caltrans officials announced.

All lanes of north and southbound Highway 99 will be closed between Victor and Turner roads from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers can expect a delay of up to 10 minutes on their commute and are asked to take alternate routes when possible. Caltrans released the following detour information for drivers:

Northbound detour: Exit 266/SR-12 Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, turn left on Cluff Avenue, turn left on Black Diamond Way, turn right on Beckman Road, continue north on Beckman Road until reaching the on-ramp to northbound SR-99.

Southbound detour: Exit 267A/Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound on-ramp.

The closure will allow crews time to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to the required 16.5-feet clearance to avoid “high-load bridge strikes.”