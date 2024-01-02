(FOX40.COM) — As snow falls in the Sierra Nevada, California Highway Patrol is now requiring all vehicles, except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, to have chains on their tires.

The agency said the controls will be in effect on the I-80 from Cisco Grove (Placer County) to Truckee (Nevada County). CHP added that trucks are at minimum restrictions.

“Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate (Placer Co). Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited,” CHP said.

It continued, “For westbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles, except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels, from Truckee to 2 miles east of the Highway 20/Eagle Lake Junction.”

CHP Truckee also said that chain controls are in effect on SR-267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.