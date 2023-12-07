(FOX40.COM) — An overturned big rig has closed eastbound Interstate 80 near Gold Run, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of the interstate near Colfax, about 10 miles southwest from the crash site.

According to Caltrans, traffic stuck between the closure and the crash has been moved out of the area along the center divide as crews continue to clean-up and clear the roadway.

This is a developing story.