El Camino Avenue at Business 80 closed for fatal hit-and-run investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Portions of El Camino Avenue at Business 80 are closed to traffic as police investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision.

Around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Sacramento police responded to the area for a report of an unoccupied vehicle that “appeared to have been in a collision.”

The driver fled the scene before their arrival, officials reported.

The Sacramento Police Department said the responding officers learned another involved vehicle exited the roadway on El Camino Avenue, coming to a rest on the embankment below near Business 80.

California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle and its driver, police reported. The man had major injuries and was late pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to render aid.

The deceased man has not been identified by officials.

Investigators remain at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted, and the Sacramento police commuters should expect delays in both directions of El Camino Avenue.

The westbound Business 80 off-ramp at El Camino Avenue is also closed, police said. The closure is expected to last “for multiple hours.”

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.