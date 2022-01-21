Elk Grove Police officer injured in Highway 99 crash near 12th Avenue

The Latest – Friday, Jan. 21

7:25 a.m.

The Elk Grove Police Department said one of its officers was involved in the crash and taken to the hospital after the collision.

6:40 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol officials began working to turn drivers around to get them off of Highway 99.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All southbound Highway 99 lanes near 12th Avenue are closed due to a crash.

View of Highway 99 just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The crash, which was called in as a wrong-way crash, happened just after 5 a.m. Friday.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash as a “major injury collision.”

Crews are working to clear the scene and detour commuters. People stuck in the backup early Friday could be seen exiting their vehicles to stretch.

Highway 50 was also backed up due to the crash.

CHP officials said the closure is expected to last for about an hour.

Northbound traffic is not impacted by the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.