(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans has announced that it had to hold all traffic in both directions along Interstate 80 due to “multiple spinouts” on Saturday.

The agency said that traffic along the westbound I-80 at the Nevada state line and the eastbound I-80 in Truckee were the most affected areas.

Eastbound traffic was released around 3 p.m., Caltrans said.

Chain controls have also been installed along the I-80 from Cisco Grove to the Nevada state line.

“Be prepared for winter driving conditions and increased travel times in the Sierra,” Caltrans added.

Caltrans also added that chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 in El Dorado County.