(FOX40.COM) — As another series of snow storms are forecasted to make their way through the central and southern Sierra starting on Thursday, Caltrans has announced road closures at higher elevations.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Sonora Pass to Kennedy Meadows in Tuolumne County will be closed with no estimated time of reopening.

In Alpine County, State Route 4 at Ebbetts Pass and State Route 89 at Monitor Pass will be closed starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neither roadway has an estimated time of reopening and will be evaluated following the storm for a possible reopening.

For those planning to drive on open roadways through the Sierra, Caltrans advises that drivers:

• Slow down on slick roads to prevent spin-outs

• Allow for extra travel time

• Carry chains at all times

• Check tires and windshield wiper fluid

• Carry an emergency kit with extra food, water clothing and sleeping back