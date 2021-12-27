Interstate 80, Highway 50 remain closed Monday after heavy Sierra snowfall

(KTXL) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 remain closed early Monday morning due to “poor visibility, whiteout conditions and heavy snow.”

Caltrans District 3 tweeted Sunday evening that crews will assess the roadways Monday morning, but officials did not have an estimated time for reopening.

“Pretty much all the highways across the Sierra are closed tonight. Snow will continue to pile up overnight. If you had plans to travel across, stay put and check on Caltrans road conditions on Monday,” officials tweeted.

Travelers should visit the Quick Map website for the latest road conditions.

🙎‍♂️Will crews reopen I-80 or US-50 tonight (12/26)?

👷No.

🙎‍♂️Why not?

👷Due to poor visibility, whiteout conditions & heavy snow.

🙎‍♂️Will I-80 or US-50 be open in the morning (12/27)?

👷Crews will assess the highways in the morning – no ETO at this time.☹️🥶https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 pic.twitter.com/ZHvF88wJgv — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 27, 2021

Highway 50 is closed in both directions between Placerville and Meyers. I-80 is closed in both directions from Applegate Road to Nevada Stateline.

Snowfall and whiteout conditions in the Sierra caused many holiday weekend plans to change.

Antionette Stewart was hoping to take her five children up the mountain to play in the snow, but due to closures and dangerous conditions, their plans quickly unraveled.

“We get here, and they say, ‘oh, you’re not going today.’ So that sucks,” Stewart told FOX40. “We have to turn around. All roads are closed.”

Officials spent the weekend responding to collisions as travelers tried to navigate the conditions.

At least 20 cars were involved in a series of collisions Sunday morning on Highway 395 in Nevada. At least six people were injured.

Caltrans acknowledged closures are frustrating, but officials stressed public safety is the priority.

“Expect some delays, have some patience and keep up to date on what’s going on, and when the weather is really fierce, try to avoid traveling during those conditions and try going the next day because we don’t want anyone to get stuck out there,” advised Caltrans District 3 spokeswoman Angela DaPrato.