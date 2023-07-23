(KTXL) — Those looking to head northbound on Interstate 5 from westbound US Highway 50 will need to find another route as the roadway is closed, according to Caltrans District 3.

An overturned big rig on the westbound US-50 ramp has caused access to northbound I-5 to be closed.

Caltrans suggests that drivers take southbound I-5 and exit at Riverside or Sutterville to “turn back onto NB I-5.”

Caltrans has yet to provide an estimated time for when the US-50 to I-5 connection will be reopened.