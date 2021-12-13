Rockslide closes Highway 70 across Butte, Plumas county line

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Highway 70 has closed down as crews work to clear a rockslide from the roadway.
Caltrans reported the slide Monday just before 4 a.m., saying it is located in the Feather River Canyon, near the Butte and Plumas county line.
Photos posted by Caltrans show boulders and large sheets of rock blocking the road.
Highway 70 is closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye, where Highway 70 meets Highway 89. The closure for Butte County drivers starts just north of Parkhill.
Caltrans could not say when the highway would reopen.
Rain has been falling in Butte County, and it’s expected to keep falling through Wednesday. A wind advisory has also been issued for most of Monday. The National Weather Service said winds are expected to reach 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.