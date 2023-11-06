(FOX40.COM) — As more winter-like conditions move into the Sierra causing hazardous road conditions, drivers are being asked to use greater caution when driving in the mountainous region.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, California Highway Patrol Truckee shared an image of a Corvette that had spun off of Interstate 80 near Donner Summit leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Light snow flurries chilling the roads and making them more wet are causing an increased level of crashes along Interstate 80.

From 11:54 a.m. to 1:18 p.m., the CHP reported two rollovers; one vehicle sliding on ice and hitting a barrier; and another vehicle collision, all between Soda Springs and Donner Lake.

The National Weather Service Sacramento station also shared that the Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at midnight will now last through Tuesday.

NWS advises drivers to slow down, not to use cruise control and to leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.