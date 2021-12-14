Street flooding causing slowdowns in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some commuters are experiencing slowdowns in Sacramento following heavy rainfall and a flood advisory.

A flood advisory was issued Monday evening for portions of the valley and foothills. The National Weather Service warned drivers not to drive through flooded roads and be especially cautious at night.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of the Valley and adjacent Sierra foothills until 6:30 AM Tuesday. Heavy rainfall has resulted in minor roadway and urban flooding. Remember, never drive through flooded roads! #cawx pic.twitter.com/I7qHiM6csD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 14, 2021

Del Paso Road experienced flooding Monday, with officials closing the road from Northgate to Carey boulevards. Sacramento Fire Department reported one person needed help getting to safety after their car got stuck.

Although the advisory ended at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, flooding is still a problem in some areas.

Hurley Way near Howe Avenue is seeing slowdowns Tuesday morning as water remains pooled on the shoulder.

The NWS reported Sunday, Sacramento’s 2022 water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to the end of September 2022, has already beaten the 2021 water year total of 7.87 inches of rain.

Congrats, Sacramento! 🎉



As of 6 PM today, Water Year 2022 (which began on Oct 1) is officially wetter than Water Year 2021. ☔ #CAwx



(Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry🌵, so the bar was set low.) pic.twitter.com/UdZi1pI8U1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2021

“Recall that the last Water Year was dismally dry, so the bar was set low,” the NWS wrote in a tweet.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said downtown Sacramento broke its daily precipitation record with 1.87 inches of rain. The old record, recorded in 1915, was 1.73 inches.

Daily rainfall records were broken yesterday. We still have more work to do before we're out of drought conditions, but I feel much better about it today than I did a week ago. pic.twitter.com/OvIipnaeld — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) December 14, 2021

Monday’s final number has not been released yet.