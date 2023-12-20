(FOX40.COM) — Traffic in West Sacramento is “heavy” due to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol said a vehicle crash was called in around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 50 heading east near Jefferson Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, officers said they found a “solo vehicle” that had rolled over.

CHP added that there are no injuries and the only property that has been damaged is the road.

The road fully opened back up around 4:20 p.m., but traffic is still heavy as officers work to clear the area.