FILE – California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he will survey the ongoing flooding of the Tulare Basin.

Governor Newsom says he will survey with state officials the ongoing flooding of the Tulare Basin, as well as flood preparation and prevention efforts, and provide an update on both short-term and long-term response and flood operations.