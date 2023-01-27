(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.

Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.

“Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols should be alive today. The video released shows abhorrent behavior and these officers must be held accountable for their deadly actions and clear abuse of power,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Today, we are a country in mourning, and must continue our work nationwide to push reforms to prevent excessive use of force and save lives.”

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis previously made a statement on Twitter

Tyre Nichols should be alive today.



George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Laquan McDonald and Tamir Rice should be alive today.



Their murders are a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure our country lives up to the promise of freedom and fairness for all. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement as well regarding the footage.

“On behalf of Sacramento, I am filled with anger, sorrow and revulsion about what happened to Tyre Nichols. We all should be furious that those we trust to protect life would treat a fellow human being so cruelly,” Steinberg said. “To Tyre’s parents and family, our society has failed you, and we are all so sorry for your loss.”

Sacramento Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Eric Guerra tweeted a statement regarding Nichols’ death.

“Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full and transparent investigation into his death,” Guerra said. “We stand with the community as we mourn another life lost too soon.”