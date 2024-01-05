(FOX40.COM) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Sunday at the Tyre Nichols Skatepark as the first anniversary of his death approaches.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg will be among the community leaders present at the vigil along with family and friends of Nichols.

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, moved to Memphis in 2020 where he was the victim of police brutality when five police officers with the Memphis Police Department beat him during a traffic stop.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Tyre, who was tragically taken from us due to police brutality, we realize that his death has not only changed our family but communities across America forever,” a statement from Nichols’ family read.

It continues, “The past year has been hard and unbearable at times, but the support from the community and friends has carried us through. We ask that you continue to keep our family in prayer as we encounter the year ahead.”

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at the Tyre Nichols Skatepark, 5500 Honor Parkway. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, is expected to be in attendance alongside Betty Williams, president of the NAACP’s Sacramento chapter, and District 1 Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, among others.

“This candlelight vigil is not only to remind us that Tyre is no longer with us but to acknowledge all families that lost loved ones to police brutality because they all deserved better,” the statement read.