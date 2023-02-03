(KTXL) — Tyre Nichols may soon have a skate park named after him in Sacramento.

According to Tim Swanson, media and communications manager for the city of Sacramento, city officials are working with Nichols’ family to honor him. Renaming a skate park after him may be a part of that.

“Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, with support from Mayor Darrell Steinberg and in coordination with City Staff, is working with Tyre Nichols’ family to explore the best ways to honor his legacy. This could include renaming a skate park after him as well as other items,” Swanson said in an email to FOX40 News on Friday.

Swanson added more information with be shared with the public when it becomes available.

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

A candlelight vigil for Nichols was held on Jan. 30 at Regency Community Skatepark in North Natomas.

Nichols’ parents have created a memorial fund with hopes of using some of that money to build a skate park in his honor. The memorial fund has raised over $1.3 million.

As a youth in Sacramento, Nichols developed a love of skateboarding and photography. He would frequently visit the skate park with friends and dabble a bit in music, his friend Niko Lara previously told FOX40 News.

Since Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding in Sacramento have circulated on social media with most of the footage.

“We were all in shock and just couldn’t believe it,” Lara said. “We Knew Tyre to be the most loving and most endearing guy. It’s almost hard to fathom that something like that could happen to him.”

Nichols might also get a skatepark named after him in Memphis. City leaders are having preliminary conversations about the idea, which is getting floated by Mayor Jim Strickland, TMZ reported.