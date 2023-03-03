(KTXL) — A North Natomas skate park is one step closer to being renamed after Tyre Nichols.

During its meeting Thursday, the Sacramento Parks and Community Enrichment Commission approved a measure to rename Regency Skate Park in Nichols’ honor with an unanimous 9-0 vote. The name change will move forward to the Sacramento City Council.

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died on Jan. 10, three days after being fatally beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop. He was stopped by police on the suspicion of reckless driving.

Five of the officers involved were fired and each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts official misconduct and official oppression.

Growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was a fixture in the skateboarding community, frequently visiting Regency Park with friends. A candlelight vigil for Nichols was held on Jan 30 at Regency Skate Park.

“Tyre Nichols has a strong connection to the skate park at Regency Park and spent numerous hours of his youth skating and building friendships there,” the commission report said. “The tragedy of his death has elevated his name to national significance and as such underscores his connection and contribution to Sacramento, the community of North Natomas and Regency Park.”

Since Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding circulated on social media with most of the footage having been taken in Sacramento.

In early February, Sacramento city officials said they were working with Nichols’ family to honor him including renaming a skate park after him.

“I just want to thank you all for your consideration to extend this park as part of my brother’s legacy, as it was a part of his life,” Nichols sister Keyana Dixon said during public comment in Thursday’s meeting. “He loved that park. Pretty much every picture of him is of him skating at that park.”