(FOX40.COM) — To mark a year since Tyre Nichols’ death, a candlelight vigil was held at a Sacramento skatepark named after him. It’s a park that he spent time at while living in the city as an adolescent.

Family, friends and Sacramento city leaders came together on Sunday to remember Nichols, who was a victim of police brutality in Memphis during a traffic stop.

On Jan. 7, 2023, Nichols was pulled over and brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers. He died three days later in the hospital.

The five officers involved were terminated from the Memphis Police Department and indictments then followed.

Nichols grew up in Sacramento and later moved to Memphis in 2020. Growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was a fixture in the skateboarding community, frequently skating at Regency Park, which was renamed to Tyre Nichols Skatepark in June.

Pain and sadness still lingered in Nichols’ loved ones a year later since his death.

“This year has been incredibly difficult to survive a year of firsts for us without someone we never imagined having to live without,” Nichols’ lifelong friend Angelina Paxton said. “2023 has been a blur of anger, sadness, guilt, regret and heartbreak for every one of us. A year ago, almost to the minute, Tyre was living some of the last moments of his life.”

Those who knew him remember him as a father, son and talented skateboarder with a contagious smile.

“Always funny, always happy, never mad,” Nichols’ childhood friend Harry Silva said. “He can never get mad in any situation, even with skateboarding and that’s what you know, kept us going as a group when we’re all together.”

The skatepark bearing Nichols’ name was officially renamed after him after the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved renaming in March.

Vans and The Skatepark Project, the latter founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, partnered with city officials to make upgrades at the park.

At Sunday’s vigil, candles lit up the night and green balloons covered the sky as the community continued celebrating Nichols in a place he called home.

“It’s hard for a lot of us still,” Silva said. “We’re out here and it’s nice to be able to to grieve and in a positive way with the new park. But at the end of the day, he deserves to be here and enjoy the new park, too.”