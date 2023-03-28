(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council unanimously approved renaming a North Natomas skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols, who frequently visited the park with friends as a youth.

During the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, officials voted 9-0 to rename Regency Community State Park to Tyre Nichols Skate Park.

•Video Above: Family pushes to rename skate park after Tyre Nichols

Nichols, who grew up in Sacramento, died in January after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

He was 29 years old.

In addition to renaming the skate park, Nichols will be honored with a bronze plaque that will be installed at the park.

The city council’s vote also establishes the Tyre Nichols Skate Park Improvements Project, which includes an appropriate of $20,000 from park impact fees.

Growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was a fixture in the skateboarding community, often visiting Regency Park with friends. Following Nichols’ death, a candlelight vigil was held at the North Natomas skatepark.

Sinch Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding circulated on social with most of the footage taking place in Sacramento.

Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan, who represents District 1 in North Natomas, said the city is partnering with The Skatepark Project to make upgrades at the park.

The Skatepark Project is a nonprofit organization founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who previously contributed to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund and donated proceeds from autographed photos.