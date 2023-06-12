(KTXL) — The skate park inside Regency Community Park in Natomas is where Tyre Nichols learned how to skate and now it bears his name.

On Sunday, City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renaming of the park and said, “This skate park does not just bear his name; it bears his hope for the future.”

Nichols, a 29-year-old father who grew up in Sacramento, was beaten by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan 7. He died in the hospital several days later.

His sister, Keyana Dixon, spoke to FOX40 News and thanked the hundreds of skaters who came to the park.

“I just see so many people who have been here to support us and get us through every day of this,” Dixon said. “It’s overwhelming, but it’s wonderful.”

The organization “The Skatepark Project,” founded by legendary skater Tony Hawk, worked with Kaplan and Mayor Darrell Steinberg to renovate the ramps and half-pipes ahead of the renaming.

Kaplan said city law doesn’t typically allow dedications for someone who died less than a year ago, but it made an exception for this project, which city officials say is so personal to Nichols’s legacy.

The Nichols name now gives hope to the next generation of Sacramento skateboarders who ride the path he paved.

“I miss my brother, but this makes me happy, so I’m okay,” Dixon said.