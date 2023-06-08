(KTXL) — Sacramento city officials are holding a grand opening for a skate park named after Tyre Nichols.

Regency Community Skate Park will be officially be renamed after Nichols during the ceremony that will be begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

•Video Above: Sacramento closer to renaming a skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols

Vans and The Skatepark Project, the latter founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, partnered with city officials to make upgrades at the park.

“Thank you #Vans & #TheSkateparkProject for your amazing partnership in making this a reality,” Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan wrote on Twitter.

Nichols, 29, grew up in Sacramento, died in January after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

Growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was a fixture in the skateboarding community, often visiting Regency Park with friends. Following Nichols’ death, a candlelight vigil was held at the North Natomas skate park.

Since Nichols’ death, videos of him skateboarding circulated on social media with most of the footage taking place in Sacramento.

The renaming of the skate park became a reality after the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved renaming the North Natomas skate park after Nichols in March.

In addition to renaming the skate park, a bronze plaque honoring Nichols will be installed at the park.