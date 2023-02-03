(KTXL) — Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is contributing to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

The skateboarding legend announced on social media that he’s selling autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne with Hawk’s proceeds going toward the memorial fund for Nichols.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” Hawk said on social media Friday. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”

The photos are limited edition and are formatted as 8×10 cards. The photos can be purchased for $30 on Throne’s site.

Hawk has already donated to the fund, along with other celebrities such as comedian Lil Rel Howery, and singers Sara Bareilles and Ari Lennox pledging money, TMZ reported.

The memorial fund on GoFundMe is being organized by his mother RowVaughn Wells, who said the family wants to build a skate park in memory of her son.

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

On the GoFundMe page, Wells said the donations may also help cover costs for mental health services for her and her husband.

As of Feb. 3, $1.3 million has been donated to the GoFundMe page.

Sacramento city officials are working with Nichols’ family to explore the best ways to honor him, which could include renaming a skate park after him.

According to Tim Swanson, the city of Sacramento’s media and communications manager, Councilmember Lisa Kaplan and Mayor Darrell Steinberg are in talks with the family.

Officials from the city of Memphis are also discussing renaming a skate park after Nichols.