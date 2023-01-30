(KTXL) — A candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols will be held Monday night at Regency Community Skatepark in Sacramento.

The vigil is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the skate park located at 5500 Honor Parkway in North Natomas.

Nichols, who was raised in Sacramento, died on Jan. 10, three days after being beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.

The news of his death has reverberated around the Sacramento community, where Nichols spent his youth developing his hobbies of skating and photography.

Several people took to the streets in downtown Sacramento on Friday after body camera footage was released my Memphis officials.

“We were all in shock and just couldn’t believe it,” Nichols’ friend Niko Lara, who still lives in Sacramento, told FOX40 News on Saturday.

“We knew Tyre to be the most loving and most endearing guy. It’s almost hard to fathom that something like that could happen to him.”

While growing up in Sacramento, Nichols was part of the skateboarding community in Sacramento, frequently visiting Regency Community Skatepark with friends. Nichols was also a photographer and dabble a bit in music, Lara said.

“I don’t want this just to be us remembering the good times with him. I want to remind the world and whoever is listening that this all should have been prevented,” Lara said. “This should have been avoided. This should never have happened and this shouldn’t continue to happen.”

Six officers were implicated in the death of Nichols, as five were fired and charged with second-degree murder. The sixth officer was relieved of duty by the Memphis Police Department on Monday.