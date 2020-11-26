Looking Back: Franie Moreno performs ‘Cry Baby’

This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based Singer Frankie Moreno is a local favorite and has won “Headliner of the Year” four times.

He rang in 2020, along with a large group of fans, at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

Moreno gained notoriety after performing his song “Tangerine Honey” on “Dancing with the Stars” and has since reached 1 million in record sales worldwide.

Over the summer, he performed a “virtual residency” at The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.