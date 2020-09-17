Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Conversations for Change
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
D.C. Insider explains how virus outbreak could affect Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Video
Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
Graham, Harris share spotlight as Barrett hearings begin
‘Means a great deal to me’: Limited indoor dining helping some restaurants
Video
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Video
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Video
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Video
Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup
Video
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Project aims to tell the story of all 400,000 members of US military killed in World War II
Video
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)