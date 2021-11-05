Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association offers community, support for veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association aims to support veterans who have returned home by offering community and a common love of motorcycles.

Justin McCarty, the chapter commander of the Sacramento-area CVMA, served two tours as part of the Air Force.

McCarty told FOX40 he gravitated to the group after having a tough time adjusting to civilian life.

His chapter was part of the procession for Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was killed in the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August. McCarty said his chapter participated in several of these processions for service members who have been killed.

The CVMA also provides resources to members and other veterans.

For more information on the Sacramento-area Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the resources they provide, click or tap here.