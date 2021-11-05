Monument honoring Gold Star families erected at Roseville Cemetery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new monument honoring Gold Star families and the servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice has been erected at the Roseville Cemetery.

Gold Star family members are the relatives of service members who died while serving the country.

Lee Morse, a Roseville realtor, was part of the committee that helped bring the monument to Roseville.

Morse is a Gold Star family member whose older brother Joseph Stevens, a Marine, was killed in the Vietnam War.

Morse came up with the idea for the monument three years ago, and it now sits outside the executive office of the cemetery.

The Woody Williams Foundation helped dedicate the monument last weekend, with assistance from the Roseville Police Department.

The monument also includes a panel dedicated to the city.

