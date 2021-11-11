‘We’re like a family’: McClellan Park business owner hires fellow veterans

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — When those who serve end their military assignment, it can be daunting to decide what to do next.

That’s why one McClellan Park business owner has made it his mission to hire fellow veterans.

Granite Data Solutions’ work is centered on what’s known as IT hardware lifecycle management, or as employee Angie Mitchell describes it, “anything you think of that can be done to a computer, laptop, printer.”

One of the things the company does is set up computers and other work devices for various state agencies.

“This year we’ll probably process over 100,000 devices, hard devices,” explained Granite Data Solutions President Brygg Goodwin.

While that number is impressive, there’s something else that stands out about the business — and it’s not for what’s made there but for who works there.

Goodwin served eight years in the U.S. Army and became disabled doing so. Now, the former soldier makes it a priority to hire fellow veterans.

“Every veteran is my brother and sister. It’s a fraternity. When someone says, ‘Hey, I served,’ you get a feeling of that’s my guy, that’s my girl, that’s my person.” he told FOX40.

It’s a feeling he had when he hired Mitchell, a U.S. Navy veteran who served for 10 years.

“It’s just a lot of pride to say this is veteran-owned. It’s just a special group of people to say we defended our country,” Mitchell said. “We’re like a family here, we help each other out. So I like the whole overall atmosphere here.”

That atmosphere also includes a food packaging operation on the other side of the warehouse. Many workers assigned there have developmental disabilities, but as manager Rhea Lloyd said, that does not get in their way.

“These guys are some of the most professional, dedicated, loyal crews I have ever met,” Lloyd said.

Roseville-based Pride Industries partners with Granite Data Solutions and many other companies to help people with disabilities find jobs.

“Everybody wins with an inclusive workforce like the one at Granite Data Solutions: veterans, people with disabilities, people of all abilities working together,” said Kat Maudru, the public relations manager at Pride Industries. “The benefits are 10 fold, 100 fold.”

Each time workers look up, they see flags representing the various branches of the U.S. military. Of course, the American flag is raised even higher. Goodwin said he hopes it brings each of his employees a sense of honor.

“I do have a special spot for all veterans. I always will,” he said.

If you know anyone who could be a good fit for this line of work, you’re asked to call Pride Industries’ I-AM-ABLE help line for veterans and disabled veterans at 1-844-426-2253.