Weather

Clear

Sacramento

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Stockton

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Modesto

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Citrus Heights

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Daly City

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Grass Valley

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Placerville

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

YOUR FORECAST

Patchy fog is possible on Thursday morning but should clear by mid-morning. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound a bit into the weekend as we wait for more wet weather. Right now, it looks dry through Sunday. Wet weather will return to the forecast by Monday.

FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 41°

Friday

66° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 66° 42°

Saturday

70° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 70° 45°

Sunday

71° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 71° 50°

Monday

63° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 63° 48°

Tuesday

60° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 60° 43°

Wednesday

58° / 44°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 58° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Clear
10%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
10%
43°

