(KTXL) — For 22 days California was the impact zone for a series of storms brought in by atmospheric rivers that dropped more than 200 inches of snow on the Sierra.

The National Weather Service reported that from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 17, Mammoth Mountain in the Central Sierra Nevada has seen a total snowfall of 240 inches or 20 feet of snow.

If a diesel-electric train locomotive was sat next to a 20-foot tall snowbank, four feet of snow would need to be removed before you could see the top of the locomotive.

In the Northern Sierra Nevada, the Sierra Snow Lab measured 181.7 inches or 15 feet of snowfall in the same period of time.

If a Greyhound bus was parked next to a 15-foot-high snowbank, nearly three feet of snow would need to be removed before you could see its roof.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning the NWS measured that an additional foot of snow had fallen in the Tahoe area in a 24-hour period.

Soda Springs and Yuba Pass measured 12 inches of snowfall. Palisades Tahoe and the Sierra Snow Lab recorded 10 inches of fresh snow.

The entire Sierra Nevada range through California is reporting at least 200% higher than average snowpack levels following these storms, with Lake Tahoe are reporting 246% above average snowpack levels.