(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state.

This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster.

A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. The afternoon will dry out and clear up with temperatures expected to rise into the 60s. There will be a noticeable breeze in the storm’s wake.

It will rain Saturday morning, but this storm is a quick hitter. We'll be left with breezy sunshine in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/izmrB3d6ar — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 15, 2022

Snow will begin before dawn on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for elevations above 6,000 feet in the Sierra from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Heavy snow will result in 2-6 inches at lake level with 5-14 inches above 7,000 feet. The snow will taper off in the late afternoon.

2 storms in 3 days? In mid-April? After a record dry Jan-Feb-Mar? Ok! pic.twitter.com/esy2aKWNEc — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 15, 2022

With nearly 16 inches of rain on the water year in Sacramento, this storm will bring us closer to the normal benchmark of 18 inches. While drought conditions will persist, the onset of fire season will be delayed for a couple of weeks.