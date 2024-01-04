(FOX40.COM) — After Tuesday night’s storm dropped over 10 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada the Sacramento National Weather Service station is forecasting another heavy snowfall on Saturday.

On Thursday, the NWS shared that much of the central and southern Sierra Nevada can expect to see between six to 18 inches of snowfall starting on Saturday.

Tuesday’s storm saw snow levels drop as low as 4,000 feet in elevation, but Saturday’s storm is expected to drop even lower to around 2,500 and 3,500 feet.

This means that communities like Nevada City, Colfax, Camino, Pioneer and Foresthill may find themselves receiving a dusting to a few inches of snow.

According to NWS, Blue Canyon along Interstate 80 is forecasted to receive between a foot to a foot-and-a-half of snow.

No exact timetable has been shared for when the NWS expects the storm to begin and hit its peak on Saturday.