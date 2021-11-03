After a foggy morning in Northern California, rain to move in overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California will see more rain overnight Wednesday as a storm moves through the area.

Early morning commuters in the Central Valley will see fog Wednesday, with conditions expected to clear up by midmorning. Temperatures will rise quickly afterward.

Patches of fog are forming this morning in the central valley and some mountain valley locations. If encountering fog slow down, use low beam headlights and increase following distance. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZOfUbDOBVN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 3, 2021

Although the center of the next incoming storm isn’t going to hit California, the cold front associated with it will sweep through overnight Wednesday, bringing rain.

The foothills will receive most of the rain, up to half an inch. Rain in the Central Valley will be minimal.

The storm is expected to clear out by Thursday morning, with more light showers possible on Saturday, mainly in higher elevations.

🌧️ The next wet weather event will be making its way into #NorCal Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is the latest forecast for rainfall totals across our area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EMG7LNI4i1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2021

California could see above-average precipitation next week if an incoming storm holds together.

National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted the Climate Prediction Center “has most of California in high chances of above-normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame.”

In addition to significant rain, next week’s storm could also bring 6-18 inches of snow.

Unsettled weather looks to continue into next week. The Climate Prediction Center has most of California in high chances of above normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/QUPaGbwm8A — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 3, 2021