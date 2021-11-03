After a foggy morning in Northern California, rain to move in overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California will see more rain overnight Wednesday as a storm moves through the area.
Early morning commuters in the Central Valley will see fog Wednesday, with conditions expected to clear up by midmorning. Temperatures will rise quickly afterward.
Although the center of the next incoming storm isn’t going to hit California, the cold front associated with it will sweep through overnight Wednesday, bringing rain.
The foothills will receive most of the rain, up to half an inch. Rain in the Central Valley will be minimal.
The storm is expected to clear out by Thursday morning, with more light showers possible on Saturday, mainly in higher elevations.
California could see above-average precipitation next week if an incoming storm holds together.
National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted the Climate Prediction Center “has most of California in high chances of above-normal precipitation for the November 7th-11th time frame.”
In addition to significant rain, next week’s storm could also bring 6-18 inches of snow.