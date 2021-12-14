After short lull, another winter storm brings more snow and rain Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wind and rain will pickup again Wednesday, giving California only a small break between storms.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 1,000 feet to 2,000 feet. Officials are highly discouraging foothill and mountain travel.

Snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon in the Sierra, and it will keep falling until Thursday.

Snow will likely stick in communities like Grass Valley, Colfax, and Camino. Thursday morning school closures in some foothill communities would not be surprising.

Chances of rain are higher Wednesday afternoon for the Sacramento area. The heaviest rain from this storm will fall between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday around Sacramento and between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. for the San Joaquin Valley.

Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour during this storm. As for Thursday morning, there is a chance for light rain.

The valley will see temperatures in the 30s overnight but stay above freezing. In Truckee, there is a chance temperatures will drop below 0.

Sacramento is expected to have a high of 48 degrees for Wednesday.