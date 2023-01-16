(KTXL) — After more than two weeks of regular storms, weather in Northern California is expected to clear up.
After the latest atmospheric river dries up Monday afternoon, a front is forecasted to bring some modest rain totals on Wednesday then a pattern change will bring drier weather for about at least a week.
The weather is also going to get colder with lows expected to drop into the 30s most nights this week.
Snowpack across the state is at 245% of what it normally would be at this time of year.
In the Central and Southern Sierras, the snowpack is at record levels of 246% and 285% respectively.
Many reservoirs in the state are also at or above average in mid-January.