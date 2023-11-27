(FOX40.COM) — After a Thanksgiving weekend freeze warning was issued for parts of the Sacramento area and Northern California, the National Weather Service issued another one for a similar region.

The new freeze warning was issued for Tuesday morning until 9 a.m. and covers the area of Central California from the Fresno area north to Redding, along with parts of the North Coast.

The NWS is forecasting minimum temperatures that can potentially get as low as between 27 and 32 degrees, with rural and outlying areas reaching the coldest temperatures.

Along with the freeze warning, the NWS is forecasting periods of rain showers across the state later in the week, potentially starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

The Central Valley and foothills of the Sierra Nevada can expect showers, while the mountain region can expect periods of snow showers, with the heaviest occurring Thursday night and Friday night.

The NWS advises residents to dress in layers and limit time outside; bring pets indoors and provide them a warm place to stay the night; and to bring sensitive plants indoors or otherwise be familiar with the temperature thresholds of plants.