(KTXL) — Another heat wave is coming to the Sacramento area, and cities are once again opening up facilities as cooling centers to help residents stay out of the sweltering heat.

Starting Thursday, people in the Sacramento region can expect to see a few consecutive days of 100+ degree weather, with the hottest day forecast to reach 105.

Video Above: July 19, 2023 Morning Forecast

According to FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein, “Highs will be in the 100-105 range for most of the Valley. Records appear out of reach. Night time lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s.”

Below is a list of cooling centers that will open amid the triple-digit temperatures.

Elk Grove

Location: Elk Grove Police Department, 8400 Laguna Palms Way

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday

This article will be updated as cities post information about cooling centers.