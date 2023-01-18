(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley could expect to see light to moderate rain while the mountains can expect to see moderate to heavy mountain snow.

The NWS is also advising drivers to not travel through the mountains as travel will be hazardous due to the heavy snow.

This storm comes after the state saw heavy rain for nearly three weeks straight after it was hit by continuous atmospheric rivers.

The NWS predicts that after Wednesday’s storm, the Sacramento area will see sunny skies for the next few days.