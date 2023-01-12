(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento is known for being established at the confluence of the Sacramento and American Rivers, but there are several prominent creeks that are part of the waterways in the region.

The creeks flow sometimes for several miles and most eventually connect with the main rivers in the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the terms creeks, streams and rivers are somewhat interchangeable since they all refer to a flowing body of water, but creeks are widely considered to be the smallest type of waterway, followed by streams and rivers.

Below are the prominent creeks in the Sacramento region.

Arcade Creek

Arcade Creek is in the northeast portion of Sacramento, starting from Orangevale, and flowing near of Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue before connecting to the Sacramento River through the Natomas East Main Drainage Canal.

The creek has the largest drainage basin of all the local streams, measuring 16.2 miles long with its basin area covering about 19,000, according to the Sacramento Area Creeks Council, a non-profit organization.

Dry Creek

Dry Creek flows from Placer County to Sacramento, flowing through Antelope Creek and Miners Ravine and flows southwest for 15 miles to the Natomas East Main Drainage Canal, southwest of Rio Linda, according to the USGS.

Morrison Creek

Morrison Creek is broken up into different parts of Sacramento County, with one of them flowing from Mather Lake all the way to Mayhew Road. Another branch of the creek goes from Hege Avenue in South Sacramento all the way to the city of Hood.

On the creek’s way to Hood, it connects to Beacon and Strawberry Creeks.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, Morrison Creek is an important tributary of the Sacramento River and part of the Sacramento flood control system. It was at one time a fish migration route, the CDWR said.

Magpie Creek

Magpie Creek is near Raley Boulevard and Interstate 80 in the Del Paso Heights area and turns back once it hits Western Avenue. The creek stops near a residential area at Odonnel Avenue.

According to the SACC, the creek was cut off from Bush (Lower American) Lake by the Natomas East Main Drainage Canal and was altered and diverted in the upstream Robla, McClellan, and North Highlands areas.