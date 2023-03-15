(KTXL) — Although the skies have cleared and the sun shines on a soaked Northern California, wet and cold weather is expected to return later this week into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials at a Tuesday news conference said that another atmospheric river, and perhaps two, may hit California next week after a few calm days this week.

Wednesday will see the lingering snow and rain from the most recent storm make its way out of the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada as flooding continues along many local rivers and streams.

During the second half of the week, flood waters will continue to race downstream as the weather continues to be dry with some cloud cover.

Moving into Friday evening and into Sunday, a few smaller systems could bring snow to the Sierra and light showers to the Valley. Most of these smaller storms will hit on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting Monday and continuing through Tuesday, a stronger weather system will bring more snow to the Sierra and rain to the Valley.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin on Monday night between 4,000 and 5,000 feet and continue into Tuesday.

Strong winds and periods of rain will make their way into the Valley and up into the foothills.

The NWS has not said that it cannot accurately describe what travel conditions will be like in the mountains yet, but is advising that people plan ahead for the upcoming weather.